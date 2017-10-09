Storm Team 27: Watching for fog through morning

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Watch for fog overnight and into Tuesday morning. It may be thick in spots. Temperatures will only cool into the upper 50’s.

Skies will become partly sunny Tuesday with afternoon temperatures in the middle 70’s. Clouds will increase Tuesday night with the risk for showers into Wednesday morning. Rain will be likely Wednesday with a chance for thunder.

Mild temperatures expected through the end of the week with warm air into the weekend.

Forecast

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Areas of fog.

Low: 57

Tuesday: Becoming partly sunny. Areas of fog early.

High: 75

Tuesday night: Increasing clouds. Showers developing late. (60%)

Low: 58

Wednesday: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Chance for thunder. (80%)

High: 69

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)

High: 70 Low: 56

Friday: Partly sunny. Very small risk for an isolated shower with a warm front. (20%)

High: 73 Low: 58

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm.

High: 78 Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 75 Low: 63

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (40%)

High: 62 Low: 51

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 60 Low: 43