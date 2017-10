YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you want to vote in the 2017 general election this November, Tuesday is the last day to register.

You must register or update your voter information no later than 30 days before an election.

If you register or update your information after the deadline, the change will apply for the next election.

You can do this and learn more about the election and your voting options on MyOhioVote.com.

The general election is November 7.