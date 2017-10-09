Undefeated South Range remains in state top-10

The Raiders are ranked #3 in Division V in the latest Associated Press state poll

By Published: Updated:
South Range defeated Brookfield 27-20 Friday paced by three Peyton Remish touchdown runs.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I
1. Cincinnati St. Xavier (10) 7-0 237
2. Cleveland St. Ignatius (13) 7-0 232
3. Lakewood St. Edward (2) 7-0 202
4. Centerville 7-0 168
5. Toledo Whitmer (1) 7-0 154
6. Canton Mckinley 7-0 128
7. Hilliard Bradley 7-0 94
8. Mentor 6-1 59
9. Pickerington North 6-1 33
10. Stow-Munroe Falls 6-1 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 24. Euclid 12.

DIVISION II
1. Avon (17) 7-0 239
2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (8) 7-0 212
3. Cincinnati Anderson 7-0 175
4. Sidney 7-0 143
5. Wadsworth (1) 7-0 134
6. Cincinnati La Salle 5-2 102
7. Columbus Walnut Ridge 7-0 96
8. Akron Hoban 6-1 66
9. Grafton Midview 6-1 55
10. Barberton 7-0 53
Others receiving 12 or more points: Medina Highland 29. Sylvania Northview 24. Hudson 21. Dayton Belmont 21. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 18.

DIVISION III
1. Trotwood-Madison (20) 7-0 247
2. Clyde (1) 7-0 196
3. Canfield (3) 7-0 182
4. Toledo Central Catholic 6-1 157
5. Sandusky 7-0 114
(tie) Columbus Marion-Franklin 7-0 114
7. Medina Buckeye 7-0 89
8. Franklin 6-1 60
9. Bay Village Bay (1) 7-0 46
10. Columbus Bishop Hartley 6-1 35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Kettering Archbishop Alter (1) 27. Parma Padua 22. New Philadelphia 19. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 18. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 15. Goshen 15. Chardon 12.

DIVISION IV
1. Steubenville (21) 7-0 237
2. Germantown Valley View (3) 7-0 215
3. Perry (1) 7-0 168
4. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 7-0 161
5. Bellville Clear Fork 7-0 145
6. Poland (1) 7-0 100
7. London 7-0 97
8. Shelby 7-0 87
9. Oberlin Firelands 7-0 61
10. Cincinnati Wyoming 7-0 60
Others receiving 12 or more points: Girard 17. Plain City Jonathan Alder 12.

DIVISION V
1. Pemberville Eastwood (14) 7-0 240
2. Wheelersburg (10) 7-0 219
3. South Range (1) 7-0 200
4. Portsmouth West (1) 7-0 159
5. Marion Pleasant 6-0 128
6. Anna 6-1 117
7. Orwell Grand Valley 7-0 95
8. Jamestown Greeneview 7-0 86
9. Archbold 6-1 70
10. Bethel-Tate 7-0 22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Sullivan Black River 16. Gahanna Columbus Academy 14.

DIVISION VI
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (21) 7-0 237
2. Kirtland (2) 7-0 204
3. Mogadore (2) 6-0 191
4. Nelsonville-York 7-0 154
5. Rootstown (1) 7-0 127
6. Coldwater 5-2 106
7. Findlay Liberty-Benton 6-1 97
8. Creston Norwayne 6-1 91
9. St. Henry 5-2 42
10. Sarahsville Shenandoah 6-1 39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Central Catholic 24. Chillicothe Southeastern 24. Attica Seneca East 14.

DIVISION VII
1. Dalton (14) 7-0 226
2. Norwalk St. Paul (7) 7-0 211
3. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (5) 6-0 198
4. Danville 6-1 155
5. Convoy Crestview 6-1 127
6. Sidney Lehman 6-1 89
7. Haviland Wayne Trace 6-1 88
8. Lucas 6-1 71
9. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 6-1 69
10. Pandora-Gilboa 6-1 56
Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb 29. Windham 25. Lisbon 20. Waterford 15. Delphos St. John’s 14.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s