University of Pittsburgh student found dead in homicide

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Police are investigating the apparent homicide of a University of Pittsburgh student from Russia who was found in her off-campus home.

The medical examiner’s office has identified the student as 20-year-old Alina Sheykhet. Her Facebook page indicates she attended Montour High School in Robinson Township, a Pittsburgh suburb, after moving from Ivanovo, Russia.

Officials say police found Sheykhet unresponsive on the second floor of an Oakland home around 9 a.m. Police say she died from blunt force trauma.

The university says police do not believe there is a further threat to the community. A spokesman for the university says the campus is saddened by Sheykhet’s death and extends its sympathies to her family and friends.

Police are continuing to investigate.

