Wade to start at guard for Cavaliers, Smith coming off bench

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 25, 2014, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade talk following an NBA basketball game in Miami. Wade is expected to sign Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, with the Cavaliers, reuniting the 12-time All-Star with James, a former Miami teammate and one of his best friends. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
CLEVELAND (AP) – Dwyane Wade and LeBron James are starting together again.

Cavaliers coach Tryonn Lue announced Monday that Wade will start at shooting guard alongside Derrick Rose in Cleveland’s remodeled backcourt. Wade recently signed as a free agent with the Cavs, reuniting with James in Cleveland after the two stars spent four seasons together in Miami. He replaces J.R. Smith, who will come off the bench after starting 112 games over the past two seasons.

Lue said Smith “is fine” with the decision.

Wade and Rose will be joined in Cleveland’s starting lineup by James, Jae Crowder and Kevin Love, who has moved from power forward to center.

Lue opened training camp with Wade as the point guard for Cleveland’s second unit. But the coach said he decided in the past few days to have the 35-year-old in the starting lineup along with James.

