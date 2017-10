WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK Junior Jimmy Graham has qualified for the Division III State Golf Tournament for the third straight year.

He’s posted an average score of 74 this season, and is coached by Heath Myers.

As a sophomore in 2016, Graham finished in 11th place at state, one stroke shy of the top-ten, which would have earned him All-State honors.

The Division III Boys Golf State Tournament will take place October 13-14 at The Ohio State University Scarlet Course in Columbus.