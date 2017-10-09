WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community Creative Classroom Contest

Are you a local educator? Do you have great ideas for creatively educating your students, but lack the funding to bring your plans to light? WKBN 27’s Caring for Our Community campaign wants you and your students to succeed, so tell us about your idea and you could win five hundred dollars towards making your educational dreams come true!

The Caring for Our Community campaign honors local teachers who instill creativity in their classroom with the Creative Classroom program. Starting in October, teachers from Mahoning, Columbiana, Trumbull and Mercer counties have the opportunity to send in their ideas to win five hundred dollars towards education. The teachers will explain how they would use the five hundred dollars to advance education in a creative way in their classroom.

In December, four proposals will be selected as winners and each will receive a five hundred dollar check from the Caring for Our Community campaign to make their idea come to life for their students.

Click here to read the official rules for the 2017 Creative Classroom Contest

The deadline to submit your proposal is Monday, December 4, 2017 at Noon.



Fill out the form below and submit your Creative Classroom Entry:

This is all made possible through the WKBN-27 Caring for Our Community campaign in partnership with Huntington Bank, Dunkin’ Donuts, Window World, Braking Point Recovery Center and Safelite Auto Glass.