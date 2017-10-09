WKBN Price Is Right LIVE Contest

If you love The Price Is Right – don’t miss the LIVE show coming to Powers Auditorium in Youngstown on Friday, February 23.

The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and “Come On Down” to win.

WKBN 27 wants to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.

Just sign up below – we will pick five winners on Friday, October 13.

If you aren’t one of our lucky winners you can still purchase tickets to the show – on sale October 13 – click here

Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 14 years, the Price Is Right Live™ has entertained millions of guests and given away more than 12 million dollars in cash and prizes. If you’re a fan of The Price Is Right™ on TV, you’ll no doubt love this exciting, live (non-televised), on-stage version of the show! Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Play classic games just like on television’s longest running and most popular game show…from Plinko™ to Cliffhangers™ to The Big Wheel™ and even the fabulous Showcase.