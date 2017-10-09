Youngstown police say woman overdosed, man found asleep clutching heroin

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested and a woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for a suspected overdose after they were both found inside a house on the city’s south side.

Officers were called about 7:55 p.m. Saturday to the house in the 400 block of Ferndale Avenue by a concerned neighbor.

When officers arrived, they said they found a woman suffering from an overdose. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

According to a police report, Duane Witherspoon, 39, was founding sleeping on the couch with two bags of heroin clutched in his fists.

Police also found $550 in cash on Witherspoon. They also found a cigarette pack lying close by that contained one baggie of cocaine, two baggies of heroin, one baggie of marijuana and several bindles of suspected heroin, the report stated.

Paramedics at the scene determined that Witherspoon was in fact sleeping and not suffering from an overdose. He was arrested on charges of drug possession.