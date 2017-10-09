YSU Octubafest brings instrument from back of orchestra to front

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State is holding its own October festivities but with a bit more music.
The Dana School of Music held an Octubafest music recital Monday night in Bliss Hall.
The university said it’s a fun way to celebrate the instruments people usually don’t see because they’re in the back of the orchestra.
There will be five more Octubafest recitals throughout the month:
Sunday, October 15
- Senior Music Education Recital — Jacob Umbrazun
- Bliss Recital Hall, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, October 17
- Faculty Recital — Dr. Brian Kiser and Jack Ciarniello
- Bliss Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, October 18
- Music at Noon — Tuba/Euphonium Recital
- Butler Institute of American Art, 12:15 p.m.
Sunday, October 22
- Senior Music Education Recital — Rebecca Shelton
- St. John’s Episcopal Church on Wick Ave., 2:30 p.m.
- Tuba/Euphonium Studio Recital
- Bliss Recital Hall, 6 p.m.
The programs are free and open to the public.
For more information, visit the event on YSU’s website.