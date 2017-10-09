YSU Octubafest brings instrument from back of orchestra to front

Throughout the month, Youngstown State University's Dana School of Music will be highlighting the tuba with special recitals and programs

By Published: Updated:
Octubafest recitals, Youngstown State, Dana School of Music

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State is holding its own October festivities but with a bit more music.

The Dana School of Music held an Octubafest music recital Monday night in Bliss Hall.

The university said it’s a fun way to celebrate the instruments people usually don’t see because they’re in the back of the orchestra.

There will be five more Octubafest recitals throughout the month:

Sunday, October 15

  • Senior Music Education Recital — Jacob Umbrazun
    • Bliss Recital Hall, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, October 17

  • Faculty Recital — Dr. Brian Kiser and Jack Ciarniello
    • Bliss Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 18

  • Music at Noon — Tuba/Euphonium Recital
    • Butler Institute of American Art, 12:15 p.m.

Sunday, October 22

  • Senior Music Education Recital — Rebecca Shelton
    • St. John’s Episcopal Church on Wick Ave., 2:30 p.m.
  • Tuba/Euphonium Studio Recital
    • Bliss Recital Hall, 6 p.m.

The programs are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit the event on YSU’s website.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s