YSU Octubafest brings instrument from back of orchestra to front

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State is holding its own October festivities but with a bit more music.

The Dana School of Music held an Octubafest music recital Monday night in Bliss Hall.

The university said it’s a fun way to celebrate the instruments people usually don’t see because they’re in the back of the orchestra.

There will be five more Octubafest recitals throughout the month:

Sunday, October 15

Senior Music Education Recital — Jacob Umbrazun Bliss Recital Hall, 1 p.m.



Tuesday, October 17

Faculty Recital — Dr. Brian Kiser and Jack Ciarniello Bliss Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m.



Wednesday, October 18

Music at Noon — Tuba/Euphonium Recital Butler Institute of American Art, 12:15 p.m.



Sunday, October 22

Senior Music Education Recital — Rebecca Shelton St. John’s Episcopal Church on Wick Ave., 2:30 p.m.

Tuba/Euphonium Studio Recital Bliss Recital Hall, 6 p.m.



The programs are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit the event on YSU’s website.

