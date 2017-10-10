David W. Wilson Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – David W. Wilson, 61, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 after an extended illness.

He leaves behind and will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 25 years, Belva J. Wilson; daughters, Shannon (Jason) Greene, Christina (Ralph) Smith and Ashley P. (fiance’ Samuel Inskeep) Wilson; his faithful friend and companion, Jasper; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters and two brothers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl C. and Frances G. Wilson; a brother, Richard Horner and a sister, Judy Williams.

David served in the U.S. Navy, both active and reserves for 12 years.

He was employed for over 30 years at Girard Machine Company.

David loved his family and worked hard to provide for and give them a good life. He had a contagious laugh and loved to make others laugh.

David was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, Indians, Cavaliers and Ohio State. He loved camping and going to Nascar races.

There will be no calling hours and a private memorial service will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Ave., Boardman. Family and friends may send online condolences to the Wilson family at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

