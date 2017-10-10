For 1st place in the AAC White Tier: Poland welcomes Lakeview

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A colossal battle in Region 13 (Division IV) between the visiting Lakeview Bulldogs (6-1) and the homestanding Poland Bulldogs (7-0) will be this Friday’s Game of the Week. The winner will claim at least a share of the league championship.

Poland had won nine straight meetings in a row until last year’s 45-13 loss at Cortland. Lakeview’s Evan Adair scored 4 times on the ground while gaining 86 yards on 18 carries. Zach Rogers completed 66.7% of his passes for 273 yards for Lakeview. The defense forced 3 turnovers in the win.

Jonah Spencer scored twice and gained a game-high 72 rushing yards as Poland romped East, 41-12. The Bulldog defense forced 3 turnovers and allowed just 144 total yards.

The Bulldogs last started the season with a 7-0 mark was just two years ago in 2015 when the Bulldogs raced out to a 9-0 start.

For Lakeview, the Bulldogs are seeking their first 7-1 start since the 1996 season when they finished the regular season by winning their final nine games (after suffering a week one loss to Rayen, 20-14).

The Bulldogs made it six wins in a row (since falling in week one to Howland, 23-19) with their win at Edgewood last Friday (43-7). Jacob Chapman rushed for two touchdowns and Zach Rogers was nearly perfect as he completed 8 of 9 tosses in the win. Lakeview has averaged 38.3 points in their last three outings. The defense has allowed just an average of 7 points over the course of their last five contests.

Last Five Meetings

Oct. 14, 2016 – Lakeview, 45-13

Oct. 16, 2015 – Poland, 35-0

Sept. 16, 2011 – Poland, 38-21

Sept. 17, 2010 – Poland, 33-30

Sept. 18, 2009 – Poland, 22-17

2017 Stats

Scoring Offense: Poland, 44.1; Lakeview, 29.3

Scoring Defense: Poland, 6.1; Lakeview, 11.1

AAC White Tier Standings

Poland – 4-0 (7-0)

Lakeview – 4-0 (6-1)

Hubbard – 3-1 (4-3)

Struthers – 2-1 (5-2)

Jefferson – 1-5 (1-6)

Edgewood – 0-4 (1-6)

Niles – 0-4 (0-7)

Upcoming Schedule

Lakeview

Oct. 20 – Champion (0-7)

Oct. 27 – Struthers (5-2)

Poland

Oct. 20 – at Hubbard (4-3)

Oct. 27 – Canfield (7-0)