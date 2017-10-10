Fuel spill at Wellsville business leaks into Ohio River

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are working to clean up a spill of diesel fuel on Anchor Drilling Fluids’ property in Wellsville.

Peggy Clark, Columbiana County’s EMA director, confirmed that about 300 to 400 gallons of fuel spilled or leaked overnight. Some of the fuel did go into the Ohio River, she said.

Anchor Drilling Fluids is located along Clark Avenue.

The Wellsville Fire Department, along with a HAZMAT team, are on the scene. The Environmental Protection Agency and a clean-up team were heading out to the scene on Tuesday morning.

The Coast Guard and the adjacent counties have been notified.

Clark said it could take a day or so to clean up the land.

WKBN is out at the scene working to get more details on the spill’s impact and to find out who was responsible for the spill. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at noon.