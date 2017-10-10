Grove City police making sure teenagers are wearing seat belts

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Grove City Police Department announced that officers will be targeting seat belt violations as part of an educational initiative.

Police are participating in seat belt educational and enforcement activities as part of their statewide teen seat belt enforcement mobilization from October 16- 27.

The enforcement will be conducted at various times and will target roadways in Grove City Borough.

In addition, there will be “Traffic Enforcement Zones” focusing on drivers under the age of 18 on school campuses, targeted youth events and on selected roadways.

Police will cite drivers of vehicles with any passengers under the age of 18 that are not wearing seat belts.

Police say driving comes with great responsibility, and teen drivers are not only responsible for themselves but for their passengers as well.

State law requires anyone under 18 to be buckled up, and this is a primary violation.

