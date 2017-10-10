Indians slugger Encarnacion could play in Game 5 of ALDS

Encarnacion hit 38 homers and drove in 107 runs during the regular season.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
Edwin Encarnacion, Cleveland Indians Baseball
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion smiles with his Indians jersey on, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Cleveland. One win from a World Series title last season, the Cleveland Indians finalized a $65 million, three-year contract with free agent slugger Encarnacion. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion might be back in Cleveland’s lineup for Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the Yankees.

Encarnacion sprained his right ankle in Game 2 and missed both ALDS games in New York. Indians manager Terry Francona said “I think so” when asked if Encarnacion will be available for Thursday’s game against the Yankees, who have come back from 2-0 to tie the series.

Encarnacion was expected to run during Wednesday’s workout. He jammed his ankle while scrambling to get back to second base on Friday. At the time, it appeared his series – and maybe his season – were over, but Cleveland’s cleanup hitter could be back for the decisive series finale.

Francona said he has four possible lineups for Thursday’s game.

