JobsNOW: Get paid while training for job

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The skilled trades are an excellent way to get paid while being trained for a career.

JobsNow has posted all of the available apprenticeship programs online.

Many of the programs are accepting applications now. That includes the cement masons and plasterers.

You have until November 17 to apply in person at their location on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown. They’re open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.

Cement masons and plasterers apprentices start by making $13.19 an hour for their first 500 hours.

As the three-year program ends, the wage is over $27 an hour, plus benefits.

The Ohio Means Jobs website can always help you search for open positions.