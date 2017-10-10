Judy A. Reiber Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Judy A. Reiber, 79, of West Garfield Avenue, died Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at Sharon Regional Hospital.

She was born May 8, 1938 in New Castle.

She was married to the late Robert Reiber, whom died April 17, 1999.

Mrs. Reiber was a waitress at Troggio’s and a bartender at the Elks’ Club for 25 years.

She was a member of the Elk’s Lodge #69, Ladies Auxiliary of the Eagles and Women of the Moose.

She enjoyed refinishing antiques, reading and sewing.

She is survived by two children, Emil ‘Buddy’ Aluisia and wife, Lisa of Roanoke, Virginia and Traci L. Cangey and husband, Frank of New Castle; two grandsons, Anthony Scarnati and Adam Stas and three stepgrandsons, Adam Cangey, Aaron Cangey and Andrew Cangey and wife, Becca.

There are no services scheduled.

Burial will be in Oak Park Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 11 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.