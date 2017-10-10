Largest YNDC-revitalized home now on market in Youngstown

The house on Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown is open to vistors Tuesday evening from 5:30 to 7

Youngstown Neighborhood Development Glenwood Avenue Project

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re in the market for a historic home in Youngstown, a newly-revitalized one on Glenwood Avenue may be for you.

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation finished renovations on its Glenwood project. It is the largest single-family home the organization has ever tackled.

The house was taken by the city through spot blight laws and is part of a much larger vision.

“Really just one small part of what we’re doing on the Glenwood Corridor, with the City of Youngstown, with the Mahoning County Land Bank, the Raymond John Wean Foundation, Mill Creek MetroParks,” said Tiffany Sokol, with YNDC.

The house is open to vistors Tuesday evening from 5:30 to 7. It’s also available by appointment.

YNDC is asking $150,000 — the highest price on any of its projects.

YNDC Glenwood Avenue project for sale

