LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Leetonia man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.

Kameron Hawkins, 19, is facing a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The girl told police she had consensual sex with Hawkins in a Goshen Township mobile home park.

She told them they had sex on multiple occasions.