Liberty two-car accident sends 5 to hospital with injuries

The crash happened just past Gypsy Lane on Belmont Avenue in Liberty Tuesday afternoon

Two-car accident, Liberty, Belmont Avenue

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a two-car crash in Liberty that sent five people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. just past Gypsy Lane on Belmont Avenue.

Witnesses told troopers that a Buick driven by an elderly woman was making a turn when the accident happened.

Police have not issued any citations yet but the crash remains under investigation.

All five people were taken to St. Elizabeth’s with non-life threatening injuries.

