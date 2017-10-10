Liberty two-car accident sends 5 to hospital with injuries

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a two-car crash in Liberty that sent five people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. just past Gypsy Lane on Belmont Avenue.

Witnesses told troopers that a Buick driven by an elderly woman was making a turn when the accident happened.

Police have not issued any citations yet but the crash remains under investigation.

All five people were taken to St. Elizabeth’s with non-life threatening injuries.

