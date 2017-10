Related Coverage Trumbull Co. men charged with separate sex crimes against young girls

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading to the rape of an 11-year-old girl.

William Frye, Jr. was accused of raping the girl in 2016 in Warren Township. He also pleading guilty to having pictures of a child without clothes on.

According to court documents, both Frye and the state agreed to the sentence.

As a part of his sentence, Frye will also have to register as a Tier III sex offender.