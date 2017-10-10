Man suspected of living in US illegally picked up in Beaver Twp.

Omar Alberto Posadas-Chavez was stopped last Monday on Market Street and South Avenue

By Published:
A man stopped in Beaver Township last week was detained, suspected of living in the United States illegally. 

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man stopped in Beaver Township last week was detained, suspected of living in the United States illegally.

Omar Alberto Posadas-Chavez, 24, was stopped at 8:42 a.m. last Monday on Market Street and South Avenue.

Posadas-Chavez, whose address is listed in East Palestine, was suspected of illegally moving to the U.S. from Honduras, according to the Beaver Township Police Department.

He was arrested on an immigration detainer for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s