New hearing set to shutter Warren house at center of pimp investigation

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren home boarded up three weeks ago following a lengthy police investigation into alleged prostitution and drug activity remains closed, at least for now.

At a preliminary injunction hearing in Common Pleas Court Tuesday, the Warren Law Director Greg Hicks and Daniel Blasco’s attorney agreed to keep the conditions of the temporary restraining order, until a permanent injunction hearing is held.

Blasco is at the center of the criminal investigation and was arrested last month on charges of promoting prostitution out of the house on Kenilworth Avenue. Court documents claim he had been holding women against their will, pimping them out online. The women also told investigators Blasco would sometimes give them drugs in exchange for the sexual acts but he’d keep the cash.

Blasco will be allowed to retrieve some his belongings from the house under police supervision.

“The house will remain boarded up and locked and no one is allowed on the premises or in the house until at least we have a permanent hearing,” Hicks said.

That hearing is scheduled for December 4. Blasco’s attorney, Arlo Ciccone, hopes he will be able to get his client back into his house at that time.

“I think it was in the best interest of the parties involved in my client that we have a better opportunity to present our side and the evidence that I can gather at that time and get him a better chance of getting him back into the residence where he belongs,” Ciccone said.