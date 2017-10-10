No-contact order issued against man accused of pulling woman’s nails off

Youngstown police said Miller ripped off the woman's fake fingernails, ripping off her real nails in the process

By Published:
Brandon Miller, 31, appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court on Tuesday morning, entering a not guilty plea to criminal damaging and domestic violence. 

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A defendant accused of ripping off a woman’s fingernails during a fight was ordered not to have contact with the woman during his trial.

Brandon Miller, 31, appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court on Tuesday morning, entering a not guilty plea to criminal damaging and domestic violence.

Miller was arrested Sunday at a house on Pointview Avenue.

The woman told police that Miller was yelling insults at her from a second-story window. She said he then came outside and during a struggle, began pulling off her fake nails.

In the process, bits of her real nails were pulled off as well, according to a police report.

Officers said they could see a lot of blood and two of her nails removed.

Tuesday, Miller’s bond was set at $7,000.

.

 

 

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s