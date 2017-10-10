Pantry at Warren G. Harding seeks to prevent students from going hungry

The Raider Pantry opened Tuesday inside of the high school

Students at Warren G. Harding can now get food and other items they need while at school, thanks to the United Way.

The Raider Pantry opened Tuesday inside of the high school.

The pantry stocks items like food, personal care items and clothes that students can stop by and pick up.

The Second Harvest Food Bank, YWCA and the Kiwanis Club are working together to keep the pantry stocked and available for students.

“Students who have a need for any of those items can go into the food pantry and discreetly select what they need, throw it in their backpack and head out the door. No one will be the wiser,” said Ginny Pasha, president of United Way of Trumbull County.

About 63 percent of families in the school district fall below the federal poverty level, and the pantry serves as a resource targeted directly at the individual student.

According to Mike Iberis, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank, “Second Harvest is currently supporting several programs at the elementary and middle school level, but this will be the first for a high school. Due to more children in danger of going hungry and having to do without the basic necessity of food, we are pleased to partner with the United Way of Trumbull County in order to deal with this situation.”

The pantry will be open throughout the school year during school hours.

