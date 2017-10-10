Police say man raped woman at gunpoint in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Youngstown said she was sexually assaulted at gunpoint by her former boyfriend.

The woman told police that Keion Stella, 35, of Warren, came to her house Sunday to talk about a breakup when things turned violent.

“While at the house, he produced a weapon, pointed it at her, told her to tie up the children while he took her upstairs and raped her,” said City Prosecutor Jeff Moliterno. “He brought her back downstairs and raped her again and then left the house.”

The children were tied up with duct tape, according to a police report.

Stella was arraigned Tuesday on charges of rape and kidnapping. His bond was set at $6 million.

The children, ages 5 and 6, were crying along with their mother when police arrived.

Police found Stella’s vehicle on Volney Road, and Moliterno said officers found a loaded weapon in it when Stella was arrested.

Moliterno believes Stella is under investigation in Warren for activities of a similar kind with a former partner.