Police investigate shooting in Warren

It happened in the 2200 block of Brier Street SE on Tuesday afternoon

Armed Robbery, Shooting Generic

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say there has been a shooting in Warren.

It happened in the 2200 block of Brier Street SE on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called out to the scene at 3:21 p.m. after callers reported hearing several gunshots in the area.

According to Trumbull County Dispatch, witnesses reported that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other.

Multiple shell casings were found in the area.

Warren City Schools Superintendent Steve Chiaro said students at the Willard Pre-K School went through a “controlled dismissal” with police after reports of a shooting in the area. The kids are all safe and home now, he said.

WKBN 27 First News is working to get more information from police. We’ll bring you updates online and on air as soon as we have them.

