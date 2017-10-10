Poll workers wanted for Election Day in Mercer County

MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County is looking for poll workers in multiple locations for the November 7 general election.

Pay is $100 for Election Day and $10 for a training class.

Currently, there is a need for poll workers in the following precincts:

Farrell

French Creek Township

Grove City

Hermitage

Jefferson Township West

Liberty Township

Perry Township

Sandy Lake Township

Shenango Township West

South Pymatuning Township

Even if your precinct isn’t listed, there may be opportunities to help with event openings or emergencies.

To make the application process more convenient, the county has created a new link on its website for those interested. It allows you to submit your information directly to Director of Elections Jeff Greenburg.

For more information call 724-662-7542.

