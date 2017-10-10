Poll workers wanted for Election Day in Mercer County

You can now easily apply to be a Mercer County poll worker online

By Published: Updated:
Mercer County election generic

MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County is looking for poll workers in multiple locations for the November 7 general election.

Pay is $100 for Election Day and $10 for a training class.

Responsibilities, pay, and expected time commitments for poll workers

Currently, there is a need for poll workers in the following precincts:

  • Farrell
  • French Creek Township
  • Grove City
  • Hermitage
  • Jefferson Township West
  • Liberty Township
  • Perry Township
  • Sandy Lake Township
  • Shenango Township West
  • South Pymatuning Township

Even if your precinct isn’t listed, there may be opportunities to help with event openings or emergencies.

To make the application process more convenient, the county has created a new link on its website for those interested. It allows you to submit your information directly to Director of Elections Jeff Greenburg.

Apply to be a Mercer County poll worker online

For more information call 724-662-7542.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s