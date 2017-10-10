‘Power Rangers Live’ coming to Youngstown

The show at Stambaugh Auditorium will be March 29, 2018

The Power Rangers are coming to Youngstown's Stambaugh Auditorium.

In celebration of Saban’s Power Rangers’ 25th Anniversary, “Power Rangers Live” will be an interactive production for the whole family with action-packed stunts and martial arts, according to a news release from Stambaugh Auditorium.

The live show is based on one of the longest-running kids live-action series in television history. Six ordinary teenagers will morph into the Power Rangers to help save cities and the world from an alien threat while promoting inclusivity, diversity, and teamwork.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, October 13 through the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office at Stambaugh Auditorium, by phone at 330-259-0555 or stambaughauditorium.com.

Beginning at noon Tuesday, October 10, Citi Card members will have access to a special pre-sale, as well as VIP packages that include a meet and greet with the Power Rangers through Citi’s Private Pass Program.

