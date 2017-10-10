Rev. Scott E. Shaffer Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Rev. Scott E. Shaffer, 87, of Webster Dr., Greenville, Hempfield Township, Pennsylvania, passed away following an extended illness at 2:24 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at his residence in Greenville.

Scott was born in Oil City, Pennsylvania on June 6, 1930, to the late, Lorin Clifford and Florence M. (Tuttle) Shaffer.

He was ordained in the United Methodist Church and served as the pastor in Mill Village, Miller Station, Stoneboro, Kittanning and Clark, all of Pennsylvania. Scott then went on to become the founder and longtime pastor of Lakeside Evangelical Congregational Church in Transfer.

He served in the United States Navy on the USS E.F. Larson, USS F.T. Berry and USS Norris.

Scott was a 1948 Cranberry High School graduate of Cranberry, Pennsylvania and attended Edinboro University in Edinboro, Pennsylvania.

Prior to his ministry, he worked at Hay’s Bakery, owned a gas station, was a salesman at ICS and worked for Prudential Insurance Company.

Scott has been a part of the Greenville community since January of 2000.

He was a loving husband and father. In Scott’s life and heart, God was his greatest love and took precedence over all else. Second to God, he was a very passionate outdoorsman. Scott was patient and kindhearted. The love Scott’s parishioners had for him ran very deeply as he was a tremendous leader.

Scott is survived by his wife at home, Ann M. (Jerko) Shaffer. They were married on September 10, 1951 in Oil City, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are his daughter, Judith Ann Shaffer of Erie; son, David Scott Shaffer and his wife, Karla, of Sarver; three grandchildren, Jason Breghenti of Kansas, Christopher Shaffer and his wife, Michele, of State College and Derek Shaffer of Pittsburgh; three great-grandchildren, Morgan Breghenti of Kittanning, Luke Shaffer of State College and Anna Shaffer of State College; two sisters, Gloria Brink and her husband, Paul, of Warren and Marge Daugherty and her husband, Rev. Roy, of Seneca; brother, Harold Shaffer and his wife, Manuela, of Rockland; three sisters-in-law, Norma Shaffer of Tucson, Arizona, Nancy Shaffer of Seneca and Sandy Shaffer of Rockland.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Ronald Shaffer, Robert Morley Shaffer, Charles O. Shaffer and twin brother, Rev. Kenneth E. Shaffer and infant sister, Carol Shaffer.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 13 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lakeside Evangelical Congregational Church, 3203 N. Hermitage Rd., Transfer, Pennsylvania 16154.

A funeral service and committal will be held at the church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 14 with Rev. Kenton Shaw, retired Pastor of Wayside Community Church in Mercer, officiating. One hour of visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be held on Saturday, October 14 at Brandon Cemetery, Seneca, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Samaritan’s Purse online at www.samaritanspurse.org, Billy Graham Association at www.billygraham.org or any other Christian Mission Organization of the donor’s choice.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.

