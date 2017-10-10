Stanley Cup champion Penguins to visit Trump at White House

A visit captain Sidney Crosby and other players say is not about politics.

STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer Published: Updated:
Pittsburgh Penguins Hockey - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins will be honored by President Donald Trump at the White House, a visit captain Sidney Crosby and other players say is not about politics.

The NHL’s Penguins will be the third championship team to visit Trump after the NFL’s New England Patriots and Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs. Trump disinvited the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, who also said they didn’t want to go.

In a statement last month, the Penguins said they “respect the institution of the Office of the President and the long tradition of championship teams visiting the White House.” On Monday in Pittsburgh, Crosby said “there’s absolutely no politics involved” in the decision to go on Tuesday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

