Storm Team 27: AM Fog, partly sunny



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Areas of fog are possible this morning, and could be dense in some spots. Once the fog lifts, skies will become partly sunny with afternoon temperatures in the middle 70s. Clouds will increase through the night with the risk for showers Wednesday morning. Rain will be likely Wednesday with a chance for thunder.



Mild temperatures expected through the end of the week with warm air into the weekend.

Forecast

Today: Morning fog. Becoming partly sunny.

High: 75

Tonight: Increasing clouds. (30%)

Low: 58

Wednesday: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Chance for thunder. (80%)

High: 69

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)

High: 70 Low: 56

Friday: Partly sunny. Very small risk for an isolated shower with a warm front. (20%)

High: 73 Low: 58

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm.

High: 78 Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 75 Low: 63

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (40%)

High: 62 Low: 51

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 60 Low: 43