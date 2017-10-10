Storm Team 27: Rain showers with some thunder Wednesday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A storm system will sweep through the region into Wednesday with rain showers and a small risk for thunder. Temperatures will remain mild. The risk for a shower or pocket of drizzle will stick around into Wednesday night. Watch for fog too.

Warmer air will return by the weekend with better weather. Highs back toward 80 by Sunday!

Forecast

Wednesday: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Chance for thunderstorms. (90%)

High: 69

Wednesday night: Isolated shower or a pocket of drizzle. Fog. (30%)

Low: 57

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or a pocket of drizzle. (30%)

High: 69

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 56

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm.

High: 78 Low: 58

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm afternoon and evening. (30%)

High: 80 Low: 63

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers early. (30%)

High: 62 Low: 54

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 44

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 64 Low: 44