Storm Team 27: Warm and humid

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Partly to mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures in the humid middle 70s. Clouds will increase through the night with the risk for showers Wednesday morning. Rain will be likely Wednesday with a chance for thunder.

Mild temperatures expected through the end of the week with warm air into the weekend.

Forecast

Today:  Partly to mostly sunny and humid.
High: 75

Tonight: Increasing clouds.  Chance of showers overnight. (30%)
Low: 58

Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy. Rain showers likely. Chance for thunder. (80%)
High: 69

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)
High: 70 Low: 56

Friday: Partly sunny. Very small risk for an isolated shower with a warm front. (20%)
High: 73 Low: 58

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm.
High: 78 Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 75 Low: 63

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (40%)
High: 62 Low: 51

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 60 Low: 43

