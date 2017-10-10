Suspended Gordon details drug use, hopes for NFL comeback

The 26-year-old Gordon can re-apply to the league this fall.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2014, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon carries the ball after a reception against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Browns say they are disappointed about a report that troubled wide receiver Gordon has failed another drug test and could be facing a one-year NFL ban. Gordon was suspended for 10 games last season for another violation of the league's drug policy. He appeared in just five games and was suspended by the Browns for violating team rules before the season finale. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert, File)
CLEVELAND (AP) – Revealing he was scared for his life because of his drug use, suspended Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon is making his case to be reinstated by the NFL.

Gordon detailed years of substance use, the depths of his addiction and his determination to turn his life around during a 13-minute video released Tuesday on the website Uninterrupted.

The former All-Pro who led the league in yards receiving in 2013 was indefinitely suspended by Commissioner Roger Goodell two years ago following another violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy.

He’s had numerous stints in rehab, -most of which he said he didn’t take seriously. The 26-year-old Gordon can re-apply to the league this fall.

An NFL spokesman did not immediately respond to an inquiry on Gordon’s status.

