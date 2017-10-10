Timothy James Davis Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Mr. Timothy James Davis, 50, passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at his home.

He was born on October 17, 1966, to Taylor Dennison and Diann Moses.

He enjoyed playing drums, videos games and spending time with his family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Diann Moses of Poland; his loving wife, Angela; his children, Abigale Davis and Alyson Davis, both of Austintown; his siblings, Michael Davis of Boardman, Anthony Dennison (Trista) of Pennsylvania, Mark Dennison of New Middletown, Deanna Mozingo (Dave) of Boardman, Tracy Vaccarro (Alf) of Boardman, Kristen Hazenstab (Tim) of Michigan and Lori Riley (Scott) of Arizona; three nieces and nine nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Geneva and Armand Brown and his father.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 14 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.

Friends may call from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m on Saturday, October 14 at the funeral home chapel.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, Youngstown, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 12 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.