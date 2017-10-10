Youngstown crime activity: Police say man dropped shorts during questioning

Tuesday, Oct. 3

4:14 p.m. – Thorne Street, Heather Nelson, 24, was charged with drug possession. According to a police report, officers spotted what they believed was a “hand-to-hand” drug transaction between Nelson and a man who walked up to her car as it was parked on the street. They also discovered that the license plate on the Chevrolet that Nelson was driving was registered to a Mitsubishi. Officers noted in the report that as they were approaching Nelson’s vehicle, they saw her put her hands near her crotch. Before a female officer began a search of Nelson, she admitted that she had placed a baggie of heroin in her private parts.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

11:10 a.m. – E. Philadelphia Avenue, Joshua Pixley, 28, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers found five large bags of marijuana in the trunk of the car. Police also found marijuana in the pocket of a passenger, identified as Clent Carrington, the report stated. Carrington was cited for possession of marijuana.

5:23 p.m. – E. Florida Avenue, Michael Donley, 27, cited for drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, Donley was a passenger in the vehicle and tried to run away from police but was caught. A K-9 was brought in and police found a large bag of marijuana in a side yard where Donley had been running. The driver of the car, identified as Kewann Skinner, was issued a citation for the traffic violation and was then turned over to the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant.

6:05 p.m. – 100 block of Oak St., David Daniels, 25, cited for drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, Daniels turned over a baggie of marijuana he had been hiding in the crotch of his pants.

8:09 p.m. – 500 block of Almyra Ave., a 41-year-old man told police that he was at a birthday party when another man pulled up in his car and started yelling at him to step into the street saying, “I will kill you.” The suspect left but then back. The man told police he could see a gun sticking out of the suspect’s pocket.

10:35 p.m. – 100 block of St. Louis Ave., a 69-year-old man told police that a woman threatened him with a knife and took his cell phone. According to a police report, the man said that the woman was sitting on his bed when he left to get some money. When he returned, he noticed his cell phone was missing and questioned the woman about it. He said the woman grabbed a pocket knife from a nearby table, waved it at him, and said, “get the f*** back,” and left. When police asked the man why the woman was over in the first place, the man dropped his shorts to the floor. Officers told him to cover himself.

11:50 p.m. – Rutledge Drive, a taxi cab driver reported that he was robbed by three men that he picked up from the Rockford Village apartments.

Saturday, Oct. 7

2:03 p.m. – 1600 block of Midland Ave., Charles Allen, 24, was arrested on a warrant for murder. Officers were called to the house on a tip that Allen was inside. According to a police report, Allen ran out the back door and a chase ensued. Allen fell down and officers were able to catch him. Police said Allen kept giving them a fake name but then admitted at the jail that he was Charles Allen.

7:55 p.m. – 400 block of Ferndale Ave., Duane Witherspoon, 39, was charged with drug possession. According to a police report, officers were called to the house by a concerned neighbor. When officers arrived, they said they found a woman suffering from an overdose. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Witherspoon was found sleeping on the couch with two bags of heroin clutched in his fists, the report stated. Police also found $550 in cash on Witherspoon. They also found a cigarette pack lying close by that contained one baggie of cocaine, two baggies of heroin, one baggie of marijuana and several bindles of suspected heroin, the report stated.

8:11 p.m. – W. Woodland Avenue, Jose Eduardo Rojas Pena, 26, was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers saw Pena run a red light and was swerving. Police said when they spoke to Pena, they could smell alcohol coming from the car and saw an open bottle of beer on the back floor that spilled. Police also noted that Pena’s speech was slurred and he was stumbling as he got out of the car.

8:20 p.m. – 2100 block of Hubbard Rd., the owner of Tire Shop New and Used told police that someone broke into his shop. The owner said he didn’t think anything was missing but found an upstairs window was broken and tire rims on the floor by the window. The owner said he has surveillance video of the person who broke in.

11:55 p.m. – 100 Block of W. Federal St., Joshua Donatelli, 25, was issued a summons for disorderly conduct. According to a police report, Donatelli punched a man several times in the face at Roberto’s Ristorante. Donatelli told police that he was angry that his fiance was talking to the victim, the report stated.

Sunday, Oct. 8

4:05 p.m. – 2000 block of Pointview Ave., Brandon Miller, 31, was charged with domestic violence. According to a police report, a woman told officers that she and Miller got into a fight outside of the house and that Miller put her hand behind her back and started ripping off her fake fingernails, tearing off her real nails. The woman said she was able to stop Miller after she elbowed him in the eye.

Monday, Oct. 9

2:49 p.m. – 1900 block of Everett Rd., a woman told police that sometime between Saturday and Monday someone broke into her garage and took a lawn mower, weed whacker and snow blower.

5:30 p.m. – 1900 block of Woodcrest Ave., a man told police that he caught someone trying to get inside his house as he was driving up to it. He said the burglar ran from the house and he followed him in his car until the burglar ran into a wooded area.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

2 a.m. – E. Florida Avenue, a man told police he was shot in the leg and groin area as he was walking down the street. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries. Shell casings and shattered glass were found on the road.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

