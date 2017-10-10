Youngstown developer facing over 100 charges pleads not guilty

NYO Property Group CEO Dominic Marchionda's case is set for trial this December before Judge Maureen Sweeney

Dominic Marchionda, facing several felony charges in Youngstown, Ohio.
YOUNGSTOWN: Booked into jail on Oct. 6 - Dominic Marchionda, facing over 100 charges, including bribery, theft, tampering with records, and fraud

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local developer Dominic Marchionda pleaded not guilty to his over 100 charges on Tuesday.

The CEO of NYO Property Group never appeared in court but his lawyer filed a written “not guilty” plea, along with a waiver of appearance.

On Friday, Marchionda was booked into and then released from the Mahoning County Jail.

A week ago, he was indicted on over 100 counts. Marchionda and his companies face bribery, theft, tampering with records, and fraud charges. Also charged are Rubino Construction, Inc., U.S. Campus Suites, Erie Terminal Place, LLC, Wick Properties, LLC, and Villas di Tuscany.

Lawyers with the Ohio Auditor of State and Attorney General claim he misused funds from the city that had been offered to pay for a number of projects. They say he used city grant money for his personal gain and that $25,000 was used to bribe a city official.

In March, investigators raided Marchionda’s home and downtown Youngstown office, taking boxes of financial records.

The businessman has ties to more than 60 companies in the city and owns several buildings downtown.

His case is set for trial this December before Judge Maureen Sweeney.

