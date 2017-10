Question: What is your style of play?

Answer: My style, I’m better on defense. I’m a pretty quick player and I hit pretty good.

Question: Whom do you model yourself after?

Answer: Rob Gronkowski on offense playing tight end.

Name: Ryan Ohlin

Position: Wide Receiver/Linebacker

Grade: Senior

School: Springfield Tigers

