Accused Youngstown killer says he’s not getting help to defend himself

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Accused killer Lance Hundley has resolved to defend himself, but he's now complaining that he's not getting enough help.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Accused killer Lance Hundley has resolved to defend himself, but he’s now complaining that he’s not getting enough help.

Hundley was back in court on Wednesday morning.

He took over his case last month after firing his two attorneys for the second time. They are now both acting as “side counsel” to answer Hundley’s questions as they arise.

Hundley is accusing those lawyers of not doing enough for him and dragging their feet.

Attorney John Juhasz told the judge that he’s doing what he’s supposed to.

“He wanted me to email a letter to the expert, and I said, ‘No. If you write the letter, I will take care of transmitting the letter, because you’re now counsel. It’s not my job,'” he said.

Hundley is charged with killing Erika Huff and beating her mother in November 2015 as well as setting the woman’s house on fire to cover the crimes.

He faces the death penalty if he’s convicted.

Trial is set to begin in January.

