Betty L. Tibbs Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Betty L. Tibbs, 85, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born May 25, 1932, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the Late John and Grace Howell.

Betty was the co-owner B & S Bar on Pine St. for 30 years.

She enjoyed playing pool and working puzzles.

She is survived by her husband, Shirley “Sam” Tibbs, whom she married March 23, 1970, of Warren; five children, Francis (Tami) Bloomquist of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Gerald Bloomquist of Warren, Candace Tibbs of Leavittsburg, Steven Bloomquist of Warren and Louise (Darrell) Tibbs of Leavittsburg; seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Claude Bloomquist; two grandchildren and four brothers.

Family and friends may call Thursday, October 12, 2017 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. and Friday, October 13, 2017 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Friday, October 13, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to send condolences to the Tibbs family.

