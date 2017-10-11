Boardman crime activity: Woman reports being stabbed after confronting thief

Wednesday, Oct. 4

12:11 p.m. – 100 block of Boardman Blvd., a woman reported that her purse was stolen from her shopping cart outside of Walmart. She believed that a woman she was talking to while waiting for the WRTA bus had taken the purse.

Thursday, Oct. 5

2:52 a.m. – 8000 block of South Ave., staff at Greenbriar Healthcare Center reported that they were being threatened by a man who they found out was staying overnight in a parent’s room. They told the man he couldn’t stay overnight and said he then threatened them. Police couldn’t find the man to speak with him about the incident.

2:14 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., Tara Sherbine, 23, turned herself in to police on a warrant for an inducing panic charge. Police said Sherbine was charged after she overdosed in the parking lot of Walmart last month.

4:34 p.m. – 4300 block of Market St., the owner of Swope’s Barber Shop reported that someone shot a hole in the business’s window with a BB gun. He said a similar incident happened to another business nearby.

Friday, Oct. 6

10:10 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., Tom Tofilski, 31, of Poland, charged with attempted assault on a police officer. Police said while helping New Middletown Police with a blood-alcohol test on a suspect, Tofilski began yelling profanities and tried to bite an officer.

Saturday, Oct. 7

3:57 a.m. – 4800 block of Southern Blvd., a man reported that two men tried to steal his girlfriend’s vehicle after stealing a purse and keys from the home. Police said it appeared as if someone entered the house through a kitchen window. The thieves ran off after being spotted. Police said it appeared as if the thieves were unable to steal the car because they had accidentally engaged the parking brake of the vehicle. They left behind a black glove and a jar containing coins.

7:44 a.m. – 100 block of Melrose Ave., a man reported that someone entered his vehicle and stole change. Nearby, two other vehicles were entered but nothing was taken.

5:50 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., a woman said she was contacted by a man who said he was from a bonding company and needed money to bail her grandson out of jail. She deposited about $2,000 into a bank account before contacting her grandson, who she then realized hadn’t been arrested.

8:49 p.m. – 4000 block of Hillman Way, theft of a bicycle from an apartment carport/storage area.

9:01 p.m. – 4200 block of Mill Trace Rd., a 25-year-old woman reported that a thief stabbed her six times with a knife after she confronted him while he was breaking into her car. She said she and the man got into a physical fight before she was stabbed but she was able to break free and run to her house, where she called 911. The woman said the man used a pocket knife that was in her car to stab her. Police were unable to find the man.

Sunday. Oct. 8

9:00 a.m. – 8000 block of South Ave., nurses at Greenbriar Healthcare Center reported that a 65-year-old wheelchair-bound man grabbed the wheelchair of his 91-year-old roommate and punched him in the face. When asked why he hit the man, the nurses said he admitted to it, saying, “He called me black, so I tapped him.” The victim didn’t want to press charges.

9:19 a.m. – 100 block of Beechwood Dr., theft of two BMX bicycles from a back porch.

12:53 p.m. – 5900 block of Applecrest Dr., theft of a GPS and prescription glasses from a vehicle.

8:07 p.m. – 6th Street, Jonathan Rine, 39, of Salem, charged with illegal possession of drug paraphernalia after police said he was found in an abandoned trailer at Martin Mobile Trailer Park with a pipe containing crack cocaine residue. Rine was warned not to return to the property.

Monday, Oct. 9

8:19 p.m. – 7700 block of Glenwood Ave., Michael Palmer, 61, of Lisbon, arrested and charged with OVI, reckless operation, and open container. Police were sent to Boardman High School after a car crashed into a metal gate near the parking lot. Police said when they asked if the driver, Palmer, was okay, he responded, “Yeah, I’m just f****d up, I’m f*****g drunk.” He was taken to the hospital, where a blood test was taken. Police said a Four Loko drink was found in the cup holder of the car.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

5:02 p.m. – 1200 block of Shields Rd., police are investigating the drug overdose of a young child. The girl’s mother took her to the fire department after she was struggling to breathe. She was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman, where hospital employees noted that she had Oxycodone in her system.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

