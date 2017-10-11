Bristolville woman celebrates 108 years with family

Thelma Thorton said the secret to her long life is the water in Bristolville

Thelma Thorton, of Bristolville, turns 108

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – William Taft was in the White House 108 years ago on Wednesday. That was also the day one woman from Bristolville was born.

Thelma Thorton celebrated her big day with two of her daughters and grandson at Shepherd of the Valley in Niles Wednesday afternoon.

Thelma graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1928.

She worked as a teacher at Bristol schools, where she met her husband, Ray, who was the superintendent.

Even at 108, Thelma still has her wit, saying she “stopped counting” her many years.

Thelma said the secret to her long life is the water in Bristolville.

Shepherd of the Valley surprised her with 108 flowers.

