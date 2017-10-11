Burglars ram garage, take off with $6K in painting equipment

Youngstown police are investigating after $6,000 worth of painting equipment was taken from the garage of a business

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after $6,000 worth of painting equipment was taken from the garage of a business.

According to a police report, someone rammed a vehicle into the garage door of S T Sales, Inc. on Salt Springs Road and loaded up some heavy machinery.

The break-in happened some time between 11:53 p.m. Monday and 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

A witness said they saw the suspects leave the business driving a white pickup truck with two pieces of equipment in the bed.

The owner of the business said they had ordered the machines for a customer and posted pictures of them on Facebook to promote the business.

