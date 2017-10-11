Columbiana students learn more than ‘stop, drop and roll’

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters in Columbiana County are teaching students about safety and what to do if they are caught in a fire. It’s all part of Fire Prevention Week.

Firefighters from the Columbiana Fire Department worked with students at Joshua Dixon Elementary School to teach them about emergency plans and important first steps if they find themselves caught in a fire.

All of the firefighters’ equipment was on display so the students could take a close look and learn what the men and women in the department do when they go out on a call.

“I learned like if they were ever to come to my house…to not be scared of them and to go over to them because they are going to help me, even if they look kind of funny because sometimes kids can get scared of them,” said a fourth-grade student.

The school visit from the fire department is one of many event students participate in throughout the year. They also have regular fire drills, and the fire department holds an open house each year.

Columbiana firefighter Frank Nulf said teaching kids at a young age has helped reduce the number of fire issues they’ve had in Columbiana. He said teaching kids about emergency plans and having them know where to go once they are outside is important, but families also need to practice what they’ve learned.

“Do drills and practice things. Know more than one way out of your house and know a place to meet when we get there so you can tell us if everybody’s outside,” Nulf said.

Nulf also encourages families to contact their local fire department for help setting up an emergency plan.