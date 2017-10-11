Diane June (Vrable) Dattilo Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian burial will be held this Saturday, October 14 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown, for Diane June Dattilo, whom died Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at the Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family.

Diane was born in Youngstown, a daughter of Al and Mary Stanovcak Vrable.

She graduated from the Choffin Career Center as an licensed practical nurse and worked at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Diane was a member of both St. Paul the Apostle Church and St. Michael’s Byzantine Church in Campbell.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and hosting sleepovers. Her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren along with vacationing and shopping. Diane was selfless with her work, children, grandchildren, family and friends.

Diane leaves her two sons, Eric (Karen) Dattilo of New Middletown and Brian (Tiffani) Dattilo of Amherst; one brother, Dr. Alex (Annette) Vrable of Canfield; one sister, Janet Malutic of Campbell; a brother-in-law, Steve Malutic of Campbell; three grandchildren, Lucas, Boaz, Miah and her ex-husband, Jerry Dattilo.

Friends may call on Saturday morning, October 14 from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home.