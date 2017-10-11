Encarnacion back for Indians in Game 5 vs. Yankees

Encarnacion injured his ankle in the first inning of Game 2 and couldn't play in New York, where the Indians lost twice.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published: Updated:
Edwin Encarnacion
Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion balances the ball on his bat as he waits to take batting practice during a team workout, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. The Indians will play the New York Yankees Wednesday in Game 5 of the ALDS. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Indians cleanup hitter Edwin Encarnacion is back in Cleveland’s lineup for Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the Yankees after sitting out two games with a sprained ankle.

Encarnacion injured his ankle in the first inning of Game 2 and couldn’t play in New York, where the Indians lost twice. He could hardly walk over the weekend, but his ankle improved in the past two days. Encarnacion was able to test it by running on Tuesday and faced Indians left-hander Ryan Merritt in a Game 5 tuneup.

Encarnacion, who hit 38 homers and drove in 107 runs during his first regular season with Cleveland, is batting fourth Wednesday night as the Indians try to extend their series against the Yankees.

Manager Terry Francona made one other subtle switch with his lineup, batting Austin Jackson sixth and Jay Bruce seventh.

Jackson is batting .306 (11 for 36) in his career against Yankees starter CC Sabathia.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s