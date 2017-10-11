Fish magnate The Codfather must forfeit 4 boats, 34 permits

Rafael owns one of the nation's largest commercial fishing operations

By Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2014, file photo, Carlos Rafael talks on the phone at Homer's Wharf near his herring boat F/V Voyager in New Bedford, Mass. The U.S. fishing magnate known as "The Codfather," who was convicted of evading fishing quotas and smuggling money to Portugal, must forfeit four boats and 34 fishing permits. A federal judge’s order came Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Rafael’s case. (John Sladewski/Standard Times via AP, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2014, file photo, Carlos Rafael talks on the phone at Homer's Wharf near his herring boat F/V Voyager in New Bedford, Mass. The U.S. fishing magnate known as "The Codfather," who was convicted of evading fishing quotas and smuggling money to Portugal, must forfeit four boats and 34 fishing permits. A federal judge’s order came Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Rafael’s case. (John Sladewski/Standard Times via AP, File)

BOSTON (AP) – A Massachusetts fishing magnate known as The Codfather who was convicted of evading fishing quotas and smuggling money to Portugal must forfeit four boats and 34 fishing permits.

A federal judge’s order came Wednesday in Carlos Rafael’s case.

Rafael pleaded guilty to charges including tax evasion and false labeling and fish identification and was sentenced last month to nearly four years in prison.

Federal authorities say Rafael falsely claimed his vessels caught haddock or pollock when they had actually caught other species subject to stricter quotas. Rafael sold the fish for cash, some of which was smuggled overseas.

Rafael owns one of the nation’s largest commercial fishing operations, with fleet vessels and commercial fishing permits and the Carlos Seafood business in New Bedford.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s