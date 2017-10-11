2017 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS – WEEK 7

10.) Farrell (5-2)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

The Steelers are back in our Power Rankings after another impressive win Friday night. Junior wideout Jourdan Townsend became the school’s all-time leader in career receptions, yards, and touchdowns while leading the best scoring offense in Mercer County right now with over 44 points per game.

9.) Beaver Local (6-1)

Previous Rank: #9

The Beavers are in the Division IV playoff picture for the first time since 2005, and they can take a big step towards clinching a postseason berth with a win over Indian Creek this Friday night. Only one point separated the Beavers and Redskins last year.

8.) Grove City (7-0)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

The Eagles clinched at least a share of the Region 5 title Friday night and can claim it outright with a win over Meadville next week. Grove City is boasting the best offense in Mercer County right now with over 425 yards per game.

7.) McDonald (6-1)

Previous Rank: #8

The Blue Devils have ripped off five straight wins and are averaging over 44 points per game during that streak. Both McDonald and Western Reserve are in the Division VI playoff picture right now, but their Week 9 meeting will most likely determine who gets in and who gets left out.

6.) Lakeview (6-1)

Previous Rank: #7

The Bulldogs have won six in a row, which is their longest winning streak since 2013. Standing in their way of win number seven is undefeated Poland. Those two will settle their differences this Friday night in our WKBN Game of the Week.

5.) Wilmington (7-0)

Previous Rank: #5

The Hounds clinched at least a share of the Region 2 title last Friday night with a 14-6 win over Greenville. Wilmington’s hammer defense is leading the way, holding their opponents to just under 113 total yards of offense per game. That’s the best, by far, in Mercer County.

4.) Girard (7-0)

Previous Rank: #4

The Indians have rolled through the first seven games of the season, outscoring the competition by an average of 38 points per game. Both Girard and Liberty remain unbeaten in league play, and we may have to wait until their Week 10 meeting to crown a conference champion.

3.) Poland (7-0)

Previous Rank: #3

After seven weeks of football, seven local teams still have a realistic shot at making the Division IV playoffs this year. It’s a crowded and competitive Region 13, and one that Poland is positioned well in. In fact, the Bulldogs can all but lock up a postseason spot with a win over Lakeview this Friday night in our WKBN Game of the Week.

2.) South Range (7-0)

Previous Rank: #2

Only two teams (St. Xavier and Steubenville) in the entire state have a bigger lead in their respective region than South Range. The Raiders have a 5.35 computer point advantage over the next best team in Region 17, with three of their seven wins (Western Reserve, Manchester, and Sharon) coming against teams that are currently in the playoff picture.

1.) Canfield (7-0)

Previous Rank: #1

The Cardinals are off to their best start since 2005, when they advanced to the Division II State Championship game. Canfield has already racked up over 20 computer points this season, which was more than enough to qualify for the playffos in Region 7 each of the last two years.