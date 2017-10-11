James T. “Tom” McKernan Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – James T. “Tom” McKernan, of Hermitage, passed away at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 11, 2017 in Butler VA Community Living Center. He was 75.

Mr. McKernan was born April 5, 1942 in Ford City, Pennsylvania, a son of John and Wilma (Emminger) McKernan.

He was a 1960 graduate of Ford City High School and received his associate degree in business administration at Penn State, Shenango Campus.

He served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam War as an aircraft mechanic.

Tom was employed for 21 years at former National Castings, Division of Midland Ross Corp, Sharon, Valley Mold and Iron Co., Hubbard, Ohio, Eljer Manufacturing, Salem, Ohio and retired in 2004 as production manager at CCL Container, Hermitage.

Tom was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon.

He was a life member of Hickory VFW, post#6166, Hermitage and a member of the American Legion, post#299, Sharon.

He enjoyed bowling and golfing in various leagues throughout the years. Most of all, Tom cherished the time he was able to spend with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, the former Susan Beno, whom he married on June 29, 1968 in Ford City; two daughters, Lisa Aloi and her husband, David, Sylvania, Ohio and Lori Tumpak and her husband, James of Hermitage; five grandchildren, Nathan and Morgan Aloi, Luke Krivosh and Jamie and Alex Tumpak; six sisters, Jean Ann Bowser and her husband, Gerald, East Brady, Pennsylvania, Joan Peters and her husband, Robert, Sharpsville, Mary Cline and her husband, Kenneth, New Wilmington, Bonny Sheesley and her husband, Carl, Greenville, Rose Brindger and her husband, Andrew, Valdosta, Georgia and Debbie McKernan, Ford City; three brothers, Robert McKernan and his wife, Veronica, Ford City, Jack McKernan and his wife, Karen, Kittanning, Pennsylvania and Richard McKernan and his companion, Sharon, Ford City and many nieces and nephews.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to either, VA Hospice, care of Butler VA Community Living Center, 325 New Castle Rd., Butler, Pennsylvania 16001; or St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

Calling hours will be 4L00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 13 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 14 in St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Burial will be held at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.